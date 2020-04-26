Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $45.40 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ecolab worth $45,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $180.08 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $211.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ecolab from $216.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.