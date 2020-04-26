Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $46.71 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 601,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Canadian National Railway worth $46,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,612,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 240,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $96.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average of $87.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Barclays downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

