Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $54.24 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,402,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Altria Group worth $54,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO opened at $39.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

