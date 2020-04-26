Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $55.03 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,126,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,866 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 15.11% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $55,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 38,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,768,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,087,000 after purchasing an additional 462,988 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,754,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVLU opened at $17.90 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29.

