Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of CME Group worth $44,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $1,108,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $19,232,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 711,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,284,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.29.

CME Group stock opened at $182.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.31 and its 200 day moving average is $200.15. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

