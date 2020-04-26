Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $43,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total transaction of $1,009,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,980,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total transaction of $2,337,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,262.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,541 shares of company stock valued at $38,458,174 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $305.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $384.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.18.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $302.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.56, a PEG ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $362.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.