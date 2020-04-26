Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Linde worth $53,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $2,882,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,526,000 after buying an additional 256,343 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Linde by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,597,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,406,462,000 after buying an additional 230,568 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Linde by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,015,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,840,000 after buying an additional 99,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 2,562,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,639,000 after acquiring an additional 142,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $181.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. Citigroup reduced their target price on Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.47.

In related news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

