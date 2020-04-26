Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 47,509 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Sherwin-Williams worth $56,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $566.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.33.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $506.06 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

