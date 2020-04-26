Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,890 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $51,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 86.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 97.0% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 175,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,384,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

VPU opened at $127.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.23. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.