Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $58,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,419,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,833 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,601,000 after purchasing an additional 214,909 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 609,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 364,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 226,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,302 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $189.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.44. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

