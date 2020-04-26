Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 210,468 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 869,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,468 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $43,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 316,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after buying an additional 81,469 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $54.82 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.