Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 88,754 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,048,360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 88,754 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of CVS Health worth $62,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $62.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

