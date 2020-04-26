Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 93,348 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,348 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $43,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $130,675,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,241,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,199,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,758,000 after acquiring an additional 99,994 shares during the period. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,773,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,607,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $79.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.40. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $98.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

