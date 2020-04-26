Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.19% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $40,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 2,039.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

ESGD stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $69.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.76.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.