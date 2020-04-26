Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,207,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,723 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 29.02% of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $55,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BCI opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $23.36.

