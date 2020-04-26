Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of CDW worth $43,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CDW by 20.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 19.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of CDW by 2,958.6% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 178,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,628,000 after acquiring an additional 172,457 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,371. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $104.77 on Friday. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.02 and a 200 day moving average of $124.97.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.57.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.