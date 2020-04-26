Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,053 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $44,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,368,000 after buying an additional 44,119 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,542,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,436,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,179,000 after buying an additional 48,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,222,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,022,000 after buying an additional 28,895 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,329,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.73.

NYSE EL opened at $166.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.38 and a 200 day moving average of $190.90. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.