Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,387 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180,054 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,387 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $44,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $582,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 26,935 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 34,181 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 76,544 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GSK opened at $42.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.5994 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

