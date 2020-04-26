Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,532 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,532 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $46,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $361,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $75.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average of $92.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AJG. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

