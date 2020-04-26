Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 41,151 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 826,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,151 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.55% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $64,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,931,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4,666.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VSS stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $112.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.22.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.