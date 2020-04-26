Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,985 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Steris worth $54,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the first quarter worth $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

STE opened at $147.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.27 and a 200 day moving average of $148.72. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

