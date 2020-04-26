Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,732 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,732 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Becton Dickinson and worth $46,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,131 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,212 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $268.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.53. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

