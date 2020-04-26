Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ring Energy Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ring Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.02 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on REI. Roth Capital lowered Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Johnson Rice lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ring Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $0.72 on Friday. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REI. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.