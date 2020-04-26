Espers Hits Market Capitalization of $416,592.45 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Espers has a total market cap of $416,592.45 and approximately $30.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Espers coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. In the last week, Espers has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.01128826 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00053168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00036924 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00167228 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00237258 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004109 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Espers

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official website is espers.io.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

