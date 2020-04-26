Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

In related news, Director Scott A. Estes bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $507,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,809.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 283,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 161,958 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 70,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 38,522 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,379 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 65,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $10.79 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $947.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.03%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

