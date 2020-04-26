Ether-1 (ETHO) Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, Ether-1 has traded 54.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $232,340.35 and $9,388.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00069065 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00437779 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000999 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 90.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013600 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006598 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012459 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 44,632,119 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

