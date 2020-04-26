Evanson Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS stock opened at $104.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day moving average is $142.19. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $162.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.5326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.