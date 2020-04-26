EvenCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $488,905.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $328,975.74 and $488,905.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00067987 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00439339 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001003 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 88% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006599 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 110.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012542 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001523 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.