Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 198.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,914 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.1% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,410.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,996.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,890.06. The company has a market cap of $1,196.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,390.45.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.