ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Reaches $0.0405 on Top Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $236,749.95 and $470.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

