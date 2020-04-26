EXMR (EXMR) Price Up 9,902.1% Over Last Week

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the US dollar. EXMR has a market cap of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001391 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001088 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000142 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

