Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,559 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

