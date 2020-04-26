Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,914 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,867 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $77,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $282.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,203.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.42 and its 200 day moving average is $276.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.95.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

