Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $3,908,541,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668,930 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $310,039,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,932 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.