Financial Survey: Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) versus Triumph Bancorp (OTCMKTS:TBK)

Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Seacoast Commerce Banc and Triumph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Commerce Banc N/A N/A N/A Triumph Bancorp 11.40% 6.28% 0.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seacoast Commerce Banc and Triumph Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Commerce Banc $73.59 million 1.54 $14.59 million N/A N/A Triumph Bancorp $342.72 million 1.64 $58.54 million $2.25 10.39

Triumph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Seacoast Commerce Banc.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Seacoast Commerce Banc and Triumph Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Commerce Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Triumph Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Triumph Bancorp has a consensus price target of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 37.94%. Given Triumph Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Triumph Bancorp is more favorable than Seacoast Commerce Banc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Seacoast Commerce Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Seacoast Commerce Banc has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats Seacoast Commerce Banc on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seacoast Commerce Banc Company Profile

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings operates as a bank holding company for Seacoast Commerce Bank that provides various banking products and services principally to small and middle market businesses and individuals in California. Its deposits products include checking, investors' money market, basic money market, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises various loans and lines of credit, as well as small business administration financing. It also provides cash management, remote deposit capture, and lockbox processing services; online banking services; and wire transfers, cashier's checks, ATM and mail banking services, and safe deposit boxes. In addition, the company offers property management and homeowner association banking solutions, such as analysis banking, reserve investment accounts, deposit account services, online cash management, remittance and coupon processing, online ACH and credit card payment systems, data file preparation and integration, loans for associations, and electronic delivery services, as well as exchange services. It operates two full service branches in Chula Vista and San Diego, California under the Seacoast Commerce Bank name. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; factoring services to the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in central and northwestern Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 30 branches in Colorado; 2 branches in far western Kansas; and loan production offices in Littleton, Colorado Springs, Durango, and Lee's Summit. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

