First Hawaiian Bank Has $19.18 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,591 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.2% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.61.

MSFT opened at $174.55 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,303.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average of $157.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.