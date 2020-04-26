First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Holdings Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,160 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233,424 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $1,712,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 22.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.93.

NYSE:FRC opened at $100.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $122.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

