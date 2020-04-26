Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) to post sales of $3.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the highest is $3.70 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 138.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $14.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.60 billion to $15.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.60 billion to $16.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

Shares of FISV opened at $96.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,907,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $61,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Fiserv by 68.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 11.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,270,000 after acquiring an additional 439,268 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 7.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

