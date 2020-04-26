Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $96.29 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.53. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

