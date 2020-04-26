Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 1,221 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.18. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

