Franklin Street Properties (FSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ FSP opened at $5.10 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

