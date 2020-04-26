Function X (FX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $94,372.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Function X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $10.02 million and $94,372.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Function X has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037146 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00040808 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,667.69 or 1.00748929 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00064663 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000058 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,648,734 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

