Fusion (FSN) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. In the last week, Fusion has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001478 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Bibox, IDEX and Ethfinex. Fusion has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion Token Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Liquid, IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

