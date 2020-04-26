Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 2,221.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cleveland Research raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

In other Garmin news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.24%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

