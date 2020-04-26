General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,122 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,712 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $21.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.47.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

