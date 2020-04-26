Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.61.

GEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. CSFB raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of GEI opened at C$19.70 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$10.96 and a 52 week high of C$28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.66.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.97%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

