GoByte Hits Market Capitalization of $165,362.42 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. GoByte has a total market cap of $165,362.42 and $4,576.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00036880 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

