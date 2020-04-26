Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Lowered by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,272,000 after buying an additional 814,010 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,378,000 after buying an additional 418,905 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 530.7% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 453,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,048,000 after buying an additional 381,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 298,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Shares of GS opened at $177.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.97 and its 200-day moving average is $211.09.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

