Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) to post sales of $11.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.60 million and the highest is $12.10 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $15.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $45.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $52.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $54.90 million, with estimates ranging from $45.40 million to $64.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 53.46%. The business had revenue of $13.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Great Ajax by 44.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 27,777.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Great Ajax by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 266.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Great Ajax by 1,505.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

