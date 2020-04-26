Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ASR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $94.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a one year low of $82.08 and a one year high of $210.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.46. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $209.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 18.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

